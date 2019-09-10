Aware Inc. (AWRE) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Comparing side by side

Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 3 3.89 N/A 0.09 31.44 Alteryx Inc. 101 25.35 N/A 0.50 235.55

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aware Inc. and Alteryx Inc. Alteryx Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Aware Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Aware Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aware Inc. and Alteryx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3% Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aware Inc. is 14.7 while its Current Ratio is 14.7. Meanwhile, Alteryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Aware Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aware Inc. and Alteryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Alteryx Inc. is $134.4, which is potential 11.55% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.3% of Aware Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.6% of Aware Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Alteryx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61% Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65%

For the past year Aware Inc. had bearish trend while Alteryx Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Aware Inc.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.