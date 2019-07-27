Avx New (AVX) Valuation Declined While Semper Augustus Investments Group Increased by $872,253 Its Holding; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Increased Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 261,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.69 million, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 587,117 shares traded or 119.90% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 1.14% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 17/05/2018 – AVX is Showcasing its Extended Portfolio of High-Performance Microwave & RF Solutions at IMS 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition; 04/04/2018 – AVX REPORTS A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Co holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120,668 shares. Invest House Limited Liability Com owns 4.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 326,423 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Corp Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 43,871 shares. Cap Investors invested 4.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Reik & Company Ltd has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Donaldson Management Ltd Liability Com owns 365,961 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 57,036 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Alley Comm Lc stated it has 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 971,023 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel reported 1.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, B Riley Wealth has 1.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whitnell And Co has 2.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Pa holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 282,561 shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2,900 shares to 8,417 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 58,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,935 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0.01% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Lsv Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 270,200 shares. Semper Augustus Invests Limited owns 146,367 shares. 237 were reported by Moody National Bank & Trust Division. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Co holds 64,944 shares. Qs Ltd accumulated 0% or 14,389 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 92,300 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Sensato Limited Liability Company holds 2.5% or 514,610 shares in its portfolio. Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 24,735 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 85,157 shares. 913 are owned by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 26,579 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.