Avx New (AVX) Stake Raised by Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Clarkston Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $462,690 as Stock Rose

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 304,902 shares traded or 16.58% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 1.14% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX); 24/05/2018 – AVX Corporation Declares Dividend; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 30/04/2018 – AVX Completes Its Purchase of Kumatec; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 8,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 801,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.29 million, down from 810,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 8.27 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 73,875 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $53.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 164,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.82 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

