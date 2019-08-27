Avx New (AVX) Shareholder Semper Augustus Investments Group Upped Stake; Davis Selected Advisers Raised Its Holding in American Campus Communities (ACC) by $463,890

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 159,118 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 24/05/2018 – AVX Corporation Declares Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX); 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 9,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 350,784 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.69M, up from 340,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in American Campus Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46.05. About 443,016 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors invested in 22,524 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,739 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 40,706 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability reported 210,882 shares stake. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 24,735 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). 116,452 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Morgan Stanley reported 228,753 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 443,170 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3,514 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 3,566 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 1,717 shares in its portfolio. James Rech Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX).

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement accumulated 35,286 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv has 262 shares. Loomis Sayles Co Ltd Partnership owns 249,308 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 116,875 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 23,383 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd reported 42,496 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 13,712 shares in its portfolio. Waddell Reed Fincl holds 0.05% or 407,564 shares in its portfolio. 37,854 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia reported 0.3% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il reported 61,596 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 41 were accumulated by Dubuque Comml Bank And. Geode Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 2.00 million shares.