Avx New (AVX) Shareholder Semper Augustus Investments Group Boosted Its Holding by $872,253; Home Depot Com (HD) Holder Cullen Frost Bankers Increased Its Holding by $3.98 Million

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 20,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 287,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.09M, up from 266,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $218.58. About 1.10M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 12,399 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX Capacitors; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 22/03/2018 – AVX Releases New T4Z Medical Series HRC4000 Tantalum Capacitors for Non-Critical Medical Devices; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – AVX is Showcasing its Extended Portfolio of High-Performance Microwave & RF Solutions at IMS 2018; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 2,443 shares to 10,469 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Val Etf (IWD) by 72,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,518 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Regl Bkg (KRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.