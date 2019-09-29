Avx New (AVX) Shareholder Jolley Asset Management Lifted Position; Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Holder Montecito Bank & Trust Boosted Its Stake

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 135.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 7,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 12,268 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $949,000, up from 5,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 23,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 292,202 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85 million, up from 268,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 151,894 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 24/05/2018 – AVX Corporation Declares Dividend; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications; 30/04/2018 – AVX Completes Its Purchase of Kumatec; 04/04/2018 – AVX REPORTS A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q EPS 19C

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 6,302 shares to 44,266 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 16,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,087 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdom Tree Small Cap Dividend (DES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, United Asset Strategies Inc has 1.33% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 74,845 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 33,974 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 451,352 shares. Moreover, Boltwood Capital Management has 0.73% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 14,749 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Co reported 94,305 shares. Rmb Ltd has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). New York-based National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First City Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 5,253 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 3.95 million shares. Moreover, Putnam Invs Lc has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,136 shares. Iberiabank has 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has 3,002 shares. Hallmark Mgmt reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nadler Group reported 3,700 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp has 9,666 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DUK or D: Which Utility Stock is Better Placed Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Director of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), Michael Szymanczyk, Just Bought 4805% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 20 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold AVX shares while 36 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.18 million shares or 2.66% more from 41.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 138,746 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 71,149 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 162,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 11,270 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 43,979 shares or 0% of the stock. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). 55,000 are held by Denali Limited Liability Company. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 52,850 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) or 15,958 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com invested in 83,083 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset reported 401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 87,800 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 53 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd has invested 0.03% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX).

More notable recent AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AVX Releases Superlative New Series of Tantalum Capacitors for Automotive & Industrial Applications – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AVX Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AVX: Investing In Japanese Style Companies For Profit – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AVX is Showcasing Cutting-Edge Component Solutions at The Battery Show 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.