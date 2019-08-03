Avx New (AVX) Share Price Declined While Semper Augustus Investments Group Lifted Stake by $872,253; Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Increased Its Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Stake

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 310,663 shares traded or 12.67% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 22/03/2018 – AVX Releases New T4Z Medical Series HRC4000 Tantalum Capacitors for Non-Critical Medical Devices; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX Capacitors

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 26,365 shares as the company's stock declined 0.99% . The hedge fund held 438,501 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59M, up from 412,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Natural Gas Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 22,591 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 26.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold NGS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.37 million shares or 1.50% less from 11.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,645 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc. Barclays Plc owns 26,774 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 13,400 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Inc has 0% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 2,344 shares. Swiss Bank holds 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) or 23,100 shares. Strs Ohio has 29,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 814 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Geode Cap Management Lc holds 0% or 139,606 shares. Spitfire Llc has 4.75% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Btim Corp reported 0.05% stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability holds 47,416 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Co stated it has 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Thb Asset Management has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Anderson Hoagland And Com stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS).

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 91,962 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $31.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 105,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,959 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). 71,466 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 10,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 1.05M shares. Denali Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has 580,290 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). State Street invested in 1.08M shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Limited Com owns 184,092 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsrs holds 0% or 22,524 shares in its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Amer Grp accumulated 0% or 29,765 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 10,806 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 85,157 shares in its portfolio.

