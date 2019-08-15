Avx New (AVX) Market Valuation Declined While Sensato Investors Lowered Its Position by $1.47 Million; As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Declined, Cubic Asset Management Decreased Stake by $438,840

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 86,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 514,610 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92M, down from 601,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 203,299 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications; 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 22/03/2018 – AVX Releases New T4Z Medical Series HRC4000 Tantalum Capacitors for Non-Critical Medical Devices; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q EPS 19C; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 31,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $156.98. About 3.09M shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.15 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AVX’s profit will be $49.02 million for 11.55 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by AVX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.