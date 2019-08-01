Avx New (AVX) Holding Maintained by Price T Rowe Associates Inc; Moodys (MCO) Holding Held by Vontobel Asset Management Inc

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 2,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 86,491 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67M, up from 84,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $217.49. About 888,289 shares traded or 2.88% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Nord/Lb’s Fuerstenberg Preference Shares To Caa1(hyb); 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Getin Noble Bank S.A.’s Ba3 Deposit Ratings; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 16/03/2018 – BANQUE DE TUNISIE L-T LC DEPOSIT CUT TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes Of Dbjpm 2016-C1; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Remington’s Pdr To D-PD On Chapter 11 Filing; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EVEN WITH CRUDE PRICES AT HIGHER END OF NEW $45-$65 RANGE IN EARLY 2018, EXPECT PRICES TO STAY WITHIN THIS RANGE OVER MEDIUM TERM; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Four Classes Of Notes Issued By Anthracite Euro Cre Cdo 2006-1

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 1.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 5.50 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.43 million, up from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 213,034 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 22/03/2018 – AVX Releases New T4Z Medical Series HRC4000 Tantalum Capacitors for Non-Critical Medical Devices; 30/04/2018 – AVX Completes Its Purchase of Kumatec; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX Capacitors; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 24/05/2018 – AVX Corporation Declares Dividend; 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Rech has invested 0.05% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 200,079 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot reported 87,742 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co has 210,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp reported 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). 580,290 are owned by Charles Schwab Mngmt. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested in 710 shares. Prudential Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 4,268 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Group Incorporated accumulated 29,765 shares. Financial Services has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 250,119 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of holds 5,000 shares. 4.93M were accumulated by Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated Inc.

More notable recent AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AVX Earns 2018 TTI Supplier Excellence Award NYSE:AVX – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Swing Trade Setup In AVX Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AVX Receives 2018 TTI Asia Supplier Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AVX Corporation (AVX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AVX Extends its TACmicrochip® Series with Another Superlative: The Industry’s Lowest-Profile 3216 Tantalum Capacitor – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 182,444 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $238.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 116,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 721,769 shares to 5.84M shares, valued at $534.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 66,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).