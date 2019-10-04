Avx New (AVX) Holding Has Lifted by Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc; Btim Holds Holding in Omnicom Group (OMC)

Btim Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 675,659 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.37 million, up from 670,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 834,361 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC)

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 39.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 57,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 204,090 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, up from 146,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 105,745 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 24/05/2018 – AVX Corporation Declares Dividend; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 6,581 shares to 115,905 shares, valued at $16.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,288 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.56 in 2019Q1.