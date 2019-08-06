Avx New (AVX) Holder Sensato Investors Decreased Position by $1.47 Million; As Newell Brands (NWL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Whitnell & Co Lowered Holding

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 92.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1,788 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 24,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 8.44 million shares traded or 61.08% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 10/04/2018 – Starboard seeks four board seats at Newell -filing; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Waddington Had 2017 Net Sales of $907M; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Newell Rubbermaid Businesses; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands Sends Letter to Starboard; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Divest Itself of Non-Core Businesses Representing About 35% of Sales; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Expects Divestiture Plan to Generate $6 Billion in Net Proceeds After Taxes; 15/05/2018 – Widen Unveils 2018 Connectivity Report; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SEES H1 2018 CORE SALES DOWN LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS PCT DUE TO TOYS ‘R’ US BANKRUPTCY & SIGNIFICANT INVENTORY DESTOCKING IN WRITING CATEGORY; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Socially Responsive Exits Newell Brands

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 86,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 514,610 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92M, down from 601,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 294,623 shares traded or 6.98% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX Capacitors; 17/05/2018 – AVX is Showcasing its Extended Portfolio of High-Performance Microwave & RF Solutions at IMS 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG; 04/04/2018 – AVX REPORTS A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q EPS 19C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corp holds 85,277 shares. North Point Managers Corporation Oh has 17,000 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,579 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 2,500 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 64,944 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 24,735 shares. 5,000 are owned by Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia. Jolley Asset Llc owns 268,262 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 51,542 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 69,207 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 87,742 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Blackrock Inc reported 3.22 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Inv Llc reported 281,163 shares.

Analysts await AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AVX’s profit will be $48.87 million for 12.52 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by AVX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS) by 87,300 shares to 130,329 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU).

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ark Etf Tr by 21,888 shares to 30,225 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 7,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,577 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP).