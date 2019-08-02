Avx New (AVX) Holder Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Boosted Holding; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 22,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 231,999 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76M, up from 209,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $140.92. About 963,687 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 23,623 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 22/03/2018 – AVX Releases New T4Z Medical Series HRC4000 Tantalum Capacitors for Non-Critical Medical Devices; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG; 04/04/2018 – AVX REPORTS A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX Capacitors; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,806 shares. Private Communications Na accumulated 21,615 shares. Golub Limited Liability reported 308,396 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 112,572 shares. 670,704 were reported by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Winslow Asset Management reported 72,792 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Blue Chip Prtn Inc holds 0.03% or 1,243 shares. Round Table Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,620 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 15,083 shares. Palestra Capital Limited Liability Company holds 4.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.25 million shares. Psagot House Limited holds 0.09% or 19,253 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America reported 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Badgley Phelps Bell accumulated 108,575 shares. Riverpark Capital Limited Liability Co reported 2.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4,260 were accumulated by Wheatland Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5,865 shares to 158,138 shares, valued at $12.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 10,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,259 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: The Floodgates Have Opened – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney Stock Has Runway, but Not in the Short-Term – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.