AVX Corporation (AVX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

As Diversified Electronics businesses, AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVX Corporation 17 1.48 N/A 1.61 9.71 Hubbell Incorporated 120 1.50 N/A 6.70 18.04

In table 1 we can see AVX Corporation and Hubbell Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hubbell Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than AVX Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. AVX Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Hubbell Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVX Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 2.5% Hubbell Incorporated 0.00% 21.2% 7.5%

Risk and Volatility

AVX Corporation’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hubbell Incorporated’s 44.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

AVX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Hubbell Incorporated which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. AVX Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hubbell Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

AVX Corporation and Hubbell Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Hubbell Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Hubbell Incorporated’s average price target is $135, while its potential upside is 7.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AVX Corporation and Hubbell Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.6% and 87.6%. Insiders owned 0.1% of AVX Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Hubbell Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVX Corporation -2.5% -14.54% -14.58% -7.1% -1.14% 2.16% Hubbell Incorporated -4.34% -2.85% 3.38% 9.85% 15.24% 21.64%

For the past year AVX Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Hubbell Incorporated.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Hubbell Incorporated beats AVX Corporation.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products. This segmentÂ’s product portfolio enables its customers to store, filter, or regulate electric energy in electronic devices. The KED Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, RF modules, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The Interconnect segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors and interconnect systems for use in various industries. It serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as electric utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.