AVX Corporation (AVX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

As Diversified Electronics businesses, AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) and Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVX Corporation 16 1.40 N/A 1.61 9.49 Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 52 3.51 N/A 3.06 19.06

In table 1 we can see AVX Corporation and Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Advanced Energy Industries Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AVX Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. AVX Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Advanced Energy Industries Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AVX Corporation and Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVX Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 8.5% Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 13.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.15 shows that AVX Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Advanced Energy Industries Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

5.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVX Corporation. Its rival Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 4.2 respectively. AVX Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AVX Corporation and Advanced Energy Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.7% and 98.49%. AVX Corporation’s share held by insiders are 72.25%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVX Corporation -9.07% -9.35% -5.29% -14.29% -24.86% -0.13% Advanced Energy Industries Inc. -3.55% 1.85% 2.24% 14.85% -3.12% 36.04%

For the past year AVX Corporation has -0.13% weaker performance while Advanced Energy Industries Inc. has 36.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors AVX Corporation.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products. This segmentÂ’s product portfolio enables its customers to store, filter, or regulate electric energy in electronic devices. The KED Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, RF modules, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The Interconnect segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors and interconnect systems for use in various industries. It serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.