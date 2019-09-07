AVX Corporation (AVX) and Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) Contrasting side by side

AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) and Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) compete with each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVX Corporation 16 1.32 N/A 1.61 9.49 Rogers Corporation 156 2.71 N/A 4.82 32.89

In table 1 we can see AVX Corporation and Rogers Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rogers Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than AVX Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. AVX Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rogers Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVX Corporation and Rogers Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVX Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 8.5% Rogers Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 7.2%

Volatility & Risk

AVX Corporation has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Rogers Corporation has beta of 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AVX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Rogers Corporation which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. AVX Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rogers Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AVX Corporation and Rogers Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Rogers Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Rogers Corporation is $200, which is potential 46.85% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AVX Corporation and Rogers Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 26.7% and 0% respectively. About 72.25% of AVX Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Rogers Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVX Corporation -9.07% -9.35% -5.29% -14.29% -24.86% -0.13% Rogers Corporation -8.04% -9.6% -16.85% 27.85% 29.19% 60.17%

For the past year AVX Corporation has -0.13% weaker performance while Rogers Corporation has 60.17% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Rogers Corporation beats AVX Corporation.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products. This segmentÂ’s product portfolio enables its customers to store, filter, or regulate electric energy in electronic devices. The KED Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, RF modules, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The Interconnect segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors and interconnect systems for use in various industries. It serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.