AVX Corporation (AVX) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Diversified Electronics company, AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of AVX Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.90% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand AVX Corporation has 72.25% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 11.49% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have AVX Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVX Corporation 0.00% 10.10% 8.50% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing AVX Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AVX Corporation N/A 17 9.49 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

AVX Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio AVX Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for AVX Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 2.08 2.83

The potential upside of the competitors is 80.91%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AVX Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVX Corporation -9.07% -9.35% -5.29% -14.29% -24.86% -0.13% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year AVX Corporation had bearish trend while AVX Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

AVX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, AVX Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.60 and has 2.69 Quick Ratio. AVX Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVX Corporation’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

AVX Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. Competitively, AVX Corporation’s rivals are 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

AVX Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AVX Corporation’s peers beat AVX Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products. This segmentÂ’s product portfolio enables its customers to store, filter, or regulate electric energy in electronic devices. The KED Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, RF modules, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The Interconnect segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors and interconnect systems for use in various industries. It serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.