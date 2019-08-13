AVX (AVX) Reaches $14.30 52-Week Low; Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Has 0.59 Sentiment

Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 29 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 49 cut down and sold their stock positions in Pier 1 Imports Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 39.11 million shares, down from 40.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pier 1 Imports Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 25 Increased: 20 New Position: 9.

The stock of AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) hit a new 52-week low and has $13.16 target or 8.00% below today’s $14.30 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.42 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $13.16 price target is reached, the company will be worth $193.44 million less. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 128,470 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition; 24/05/2018 – AVX Corporation Declares Dividend; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra

Analysts await AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AVX’s profit will be $49.04 million for 12.33 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by AVX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AVX Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Swing Trade Setup In AVX Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Avx Corp (AVX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AVX Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 569,417 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Mutual Of America Cap Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 74,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc owns 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 15,075 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 1.08 million shares. Semper Augustus Invests Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.56% or 146,367 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 76,234 shares stake. 25,500 are owned by Alpha Windward Lc. Aqr Management Ltd Company owns 40,706 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 22,524 shares. Loomis Sayles Company Lp invested in 0% or 908 shares.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices , and Interconnect. It has a 8.94 P/E ratio. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products.

The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 61,338 shares traded. Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) has declined 91.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PIR News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s: Pier 1 Downgrade Reflects Growing Competition in the Home Decor Retail Sector; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pier 1 Imports Rating To ‘B-‘; Outlook Negative; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – AS RESULTS OF PLAN ARE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2021, EXPECT TO ACHIEVE EBITDA MARGIN OF 6% TO 8%; 19/04/2018 – Pier 1 has laid out a three-year plan to turn the business around, but it will “pressure profitability” in the near term; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PIER 1 IMPORTS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONCLUDES REVIEW, DOWNGRADES PIER 1 IMPORTS RATINGS; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – AS RESULTS OF PLAN ARE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2021, EXPECT TO ACHIEVE SUSTAINABLE NET SALES GROWTH OF 4% TO 6%; 18/04/2018 – PIER 1 4Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 21C; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1: INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE SALES GROWTH IN FY 2020; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS SEES LOSS FOR 1Q AND YEAR

More notable recent Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “J.C. Penney, Pier 1 Imports both at risk of delisting from NYSE – Louisville Business First” on August 12, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “Pier 1 Imports Receives Second Warning Of NYSE Delisting – International Business Times” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pier 1 +11% on exec changes – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pier 1 Imports, Inc. Addresses NYSE Continued Listing Criteria – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mall REITs: Charting New Territory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $-16.82 EPS, down 33.49% or $4.22 from last year’s $-12.6 per share. After $-19.97 actual EPS reported by Pier 1 Imports, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.77% EPS growth.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. The company has market cap of $14.77 million. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com.

A.R.T. Advisors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pier 1 Imports, Inc. for 183,878 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc owns 267,727 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 150,000 shares. The New York-based Virtu Financial Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,000 shares.