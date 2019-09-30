AVX (AVX) Analysts See $0.24 EPS; Granite Construction (GVA) Sellers Increased By 19.74% Their Shorts

Analysts expect AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) to report $0.24 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 44.19% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. AVX’s profit would be $40.59M giving it 15.96 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, AVX Corporation’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 155,701 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX REPORTS A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX); 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) had an increase of 19.74% in short interest. GVA’s SI was 3.75M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.74% from 3.13 million shares previously. With 349,900 avg volume, 11 days are for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)’s short sellers to cover GVA’s short positions. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 326,756 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold AVX Corporation shares while 36 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.18 million shares or 2.66% more from 41.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 401 shares. Alberta Investment stated it has 15,700 shares. The New Jersey-based Caxton Assocs Lp has invested 0.04% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 0% or 7,719 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 87,800 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 0.15% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 95,949 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) owns 3,941 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Co reported 37 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 1.05 million shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.04% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 34,650 shares. Dean Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 310,345 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 32,444 shares. 39,000 are owned by Lord Abbett & Limited Com.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices , and Interconnect. It has a 9.57 P/E ratio. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $417,043 activity. $55,800 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by Roberts James Hildebrand on Tuesday, August 20. Jigisha Desai also bought $27,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Monday, August 26. $99,890 worth of stock was bought by Larkin Kyle T on Friday, September 6. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $11,744 was bought by Galloway Patricia D. 5,000 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares with value of $151,050 were bought by KELSEY DAVID H.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold Granite Construction Incorporated shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 7,505 shares in its portfolio. 109,777 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 38,996 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advsr holds 0.08% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 18,000 shares. Oregon-based Tygh Capital Mgmt has invested 0.59% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Meeder Asset accumulated 16,430 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 103,639 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 1.23M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.04% or 314,848 shares. Renaissance Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 102,265 shares. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0.02% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Wynnefield Inc invested in 3.84% or 155,654 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com invested in 0% or 4,618 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 21,875 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Granite Construction has $5300 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 13.78% above currents $31.64 stock price. Granite Construction had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, May 29. B. Riley & Co downgraded Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Tuesday, July 30 to “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $3100 target in Thursday, August 8 report.