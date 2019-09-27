AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Both AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AVROBIO Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.67
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.9%
|-40%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
Liquidity
AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. On the competitive side is, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
AVROBIO Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 39.9%. Insiders owned 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-7.58%
|31.47%
|15.33%
|63.86%
|-33.85%
|27.45%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
AVROBIO Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
