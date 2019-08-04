AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 164 90.62 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AVROBIO Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AVROBIO Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 11.4. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and has 20.1 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVROBIO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AVROBIO Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

On the other hand, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 32.29% and its average price target is $212.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 98.75%. AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, 1.2% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has weaker performance than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.