AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Since AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.64 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Liquidity

11.4 and 11.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. Its rival Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AVROBIO Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 263.16% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.7% and 96.2% respectively. Insiders owned 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.