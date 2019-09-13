AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AVROBIO Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. AVROBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AVROBIO Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 385.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 31.8%. AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors AVROBIO Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.