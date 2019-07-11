AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Both AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AVROBIO Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.07
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AVROBIO Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-52%
|-39.2%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 91.2% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. About 2.9% of AVROBIO Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-12.71%
|-11.15%
|34.01%
|-35.6%
|0%
|10.51%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|-1.92%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-21.23%
For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
