AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Both AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AVROBIO Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. About 2.9% of AVROBIO Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51% Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.