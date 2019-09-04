AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

We will be comparing the differences between AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.70 N/A -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates AVROBIO Inc. and MediWound Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVROBIO Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.4. The Current Ratio of rival MediWound Ltd. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. AVROBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AVROBIO Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, MediWound Ltd.’s potential upside is 215.58% and its average target price is $10.13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AVROBIO Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.