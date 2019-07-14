AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Demonstrates AVROBIO Inc. and KemPharm Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AVROBIO Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 12.3 while its Current Ratio is 12.3. Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.9% of AVROBIO Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.43% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 10.51% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors KemPharm Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.