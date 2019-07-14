AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AVROBIO Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.07
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.57
|0.00
Demonstrates AVROBIO Inc. and KemPharm Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us AVROBIO Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-52%
|-39.2%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|69.5%
|-184.9%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 12.3 while its Current Ratio is 12.3. Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 91.2% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.9% of AVROBIO Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.43% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-12.71%
|-11.15%
|34.01%
|-35.6%
|0%
|10.51%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.79%
|-24.71%
|-46.89%
|-50%
|-78.31%
|-28.09%
For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 10.51% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance.
Summary
AVROBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors KemPharm Inc.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
