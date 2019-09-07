AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Both AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 87.52 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see AVROBIO Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. On the competitive side is, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 9 Current Ratio and a 9 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

AVROBIO Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 279.94% and its consensus price target is $12.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 60.4%. AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors AVROBIO Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.