AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Both AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AVROBIO Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|87.52
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
In table 1 we can see AVROBIO Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.9%
|-40%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
Liquidity
AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. On the competitive side is, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 9 Current Ratio and a 9 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
AVROBIO Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 279.94% and its consensus price target is $12.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
AVROBIO Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 60.4%. AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-7.58%
|31.47%
|15.33%
|63.86%
|-33.85%
|27.45%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors AVROBIO Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
