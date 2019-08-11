AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Both AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares and 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.