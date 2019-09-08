AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.69 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AVROBIO Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AVROBIO Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s potential upside is 68.56% and its average price target is $7.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 60.9%. AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. was more bullish than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.