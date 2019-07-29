AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 15.79 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights AVROBIO Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 12.3 while its Current Ratio is 12.3. Meanwhile, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AVROBIO Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 325.70% and its consensus price target is $13.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.2% and 93.5%. AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors AVROBIO Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.