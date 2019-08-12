AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AVROBIO Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 4.11%. Insiders owned 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Benitec Biopharma Limited had bearish trend.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.