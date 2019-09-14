AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

We are comparing AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 21.92 N/A -2.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Liquidity

11.4 and 11.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. Its rival Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.68% weaker performance.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.