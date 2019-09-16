AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

As Biotechnology companies, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AVROBIO Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AVROBIO Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 483.53% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares and 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has -16.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors AVROBIO Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.