AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Both AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.79 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AVROBIO Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Liquidity

11.4 and 11.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. Its rival Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 45.4%. Insiders held 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has weaker performance than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.