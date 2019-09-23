AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

As Biotechnology companies, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 62 112.11 N/A -2.68 0.00

Demonstrates AVROBIO Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVROBIO Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 11.4. Competitively, AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17 and has 17 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVROBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AVROBIO Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively AnaptysBio Inc. has a consensus price target of $75, with potential upside of 80.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.7% and 0% respectively. About 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.