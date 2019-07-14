AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Since AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 200.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Liquidity

12.3 and 12.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. Its rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.2% of AVROBIO Inc. shares and 46.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. 2.9% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.