AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AVROBIO Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.07
|0.00
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|79
|94.99
|N/A
|-7.88
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-52%
|-39.2%
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
Liquidity
AVROBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.3 and a Quick Ratio of 12.3. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for AVROBIO Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|8
|2.89
Meanwhile, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $127, while its potential upside is 65.04%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 89.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-12.71%
|-11.15%
|34.01%
|-35.6%
|0%
|10.51%
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.97%
|-23.11%
|-19.34%
|-5.99%
|-34%
|-6.64%
For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
AVROBIO Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
