AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 19 0.00 21.52M -2.31 0.00 Alector Inc. 17 -0.30 29.57M -0.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AVROBIO Inc. and Alector Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 114,468,085.11% -42.9% -40% Alector Inc. 173,227,885.18% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 and its Quick Ratio is 7.9. AVROBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alector Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.1% of Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has stronger performance than Alector Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Alector Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.