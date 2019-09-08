AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AVROBIO Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.4. The Current Ratio of rival Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. AVROBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown AVROBIO Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 275.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has weaker performance than Zosano Pharma Corporation

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.