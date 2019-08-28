AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Comparing side by side

Both AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.40 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. AVROBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaxart Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares and 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors AVROBIO Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.