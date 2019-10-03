AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 21.52M -2.31 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 6.35M -7.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see AVROBIO Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 117,020,119.63% -42.9% -40% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 507,066,996.73% -175.2% -156.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 while its Quick Ratio is 11. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 4.73% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.