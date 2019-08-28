AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Comparison side by side

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.56 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights AVROBIO Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.4. The Current Ratio of rival Teligent Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. AVROBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.7% and 85.2% respectively. AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Teligent Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.