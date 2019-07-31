AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Contrasting side by side

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 71.09 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AVROBIO Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 12.3 and 12.3. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 14.9 and 14.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVROBIO Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has weaker performance than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.