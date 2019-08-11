AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Comparing side by side

Since AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.84 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SIGA Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.7% and 30.7% respectively. About 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.