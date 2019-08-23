AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) Comparing side by side

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 525.69 N/A -1.92 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4. Competitively, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.1 and 20.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVROBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $49, while its potential upside is 74.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has weaker performance than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.