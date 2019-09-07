AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Demonstrates AVROBIO Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.4. The Current Ratio of rival Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. AVROBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 51.3%. Insiders owned 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors AVROBIO Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.