AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AVROBIO Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. On the competitive side is, Neon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 69.8%. Insiders held 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors AVROBIO Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.