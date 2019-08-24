AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AVROBIO Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.01
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us AVROBIO Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.9%
|-40%
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-76%
|-68.2%
Liquidity
AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. On the competitive side is, Neon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
AVROBIO Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 69.8%. Insiders held 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-7.58%
|31.47%
|15.33%
|63.86%
|-33.85%
|27.45%
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.52%
|-37.69%
|-53.27%
|-36.44%
|-74.73%
|-43.14%
For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors AVROBIO Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
