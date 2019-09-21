AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Contrasting side by side

Since AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AVROBIO Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. AVROBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 67.7% and 3.3% respectively. Insiders owned 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.