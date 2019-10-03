AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Contrasting side by side

Both AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 19 0.00 21.52M -2.31 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00

Demonstrates AVROBIO Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVROBIO Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 116,135,995.68% -42.9% -40% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 44,072,164.95% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 and its Quick Ratio is 13.9. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVROBIO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVROBIO Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 282.17% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.