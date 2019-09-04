AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Comparison side by side

Both AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AVROBIO Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of AVROBIO Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 11.4. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and has 23.9 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVROBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AVROBIO Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus price target is $11.33, while its potential upside is 249.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares and 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.