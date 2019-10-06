AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Comparison side by side

Both AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 21.52M -2.31 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 -0.68 187.74M -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see AVROBIO Inc. and Geron Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 117,659,923.46% -42.9% -40% Geron Corporation 13,221,126,760.56% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4. Competitively, Geron Corporation has 24.9 and 24.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVROBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AVROBIO Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Geron Corporation has a consensus target price of $3.67, with potential upside of 156.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 67.7% and 31.8% respectively. 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. was more bullish than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors AVROBIO Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.